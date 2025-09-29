China opens World's tallest bridge, travel time reduced from two hours to two minutes | WATCH The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds two records as it is the tallest bridge in the world and is also called the largest-span bridge to have been made in a mountainous area.

New Delhi:

China has opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now called the world's tallest bridge in Guizhou for the public. Cutting the travel time from two hours to two minutes, the bridge is built at 625 meters above the ground in one of the most rugged landscapes in the region.

The structure was made after three years of work and has a total length of 2900 meters with the main span being 1420 meters. The bridge spans between Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture and Anshun City and has dramatically reduced the travelling time from two hours to two minutes. Speaking on the opening of the bridge, Zhang Yin, the head of the provincial transport department, said, "The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge reduces travel time between the two sides from two hours to two minutes."

"Its opening makes enormous improvements to regional transportation conditions and (injects) new impetus into regional economic and social development," she added as per the news agency AFP.

Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge holds two records

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now reportedly holds two records. It is the tallest bridge in the world and also the largest-span bridge ever constructed in a mountainous area. Apart from reducing transportation time, the bridge is also part of a tourist attraction, featuring a 207-meter sightseeing elevator and sky cafes.

The bridge had passed through severe testing before it was opened to the public. 96 trucks were deployed across the bridge to test the strength, simulating a traffic condition. According to the South China Morning Post, the bridge has an even heavier structure than the Eiffel Tower, with it being assembled from 93 steel truss sections. They weigh 22,000 tons, which is three times more than the Paris spectacle.

