Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against SIR of voter list, calls it 'hasty move' The Congress-led UDF opposition, which had already expressed their strong reservations against the SIR, backed the resolution in the House moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) move to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list in the state, urging the poll body to carry out the process in a transparent manner. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, received support from the Congress-led UDF opposition, which had earlier expressed strong reservations regarding the SIR.

CM Vijayan conveyed the concerns

In the resolution, the Chief Minister conveyed the concerns of the House about the "hasty move" by the ECI to implement the SIR and suspected "ill-motive" behind their action.

There are widespread concerns that the Election Commission's move to conduct SIR is a "backdoor" attempt to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), he pointed out. The recent SIR process in Bihar confirms such concerns, he alleged, adding that it reflects "politics of exclusion."

He further alleged that the Bihar SIR had led to 'illogical exclusions' from the voters' list, raising nationwide concerns that a similar pattern might be followed elsewhere in the country.

CM questions the implementation of SIR in poll-bound states

In the resolution, the Chief Minister questioned the attempts being made to implement the SIR in poll-bound Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, while the constitutional validity of the Bihar SIR process is under consideration by the Supreme Court.

He noted that it cannot be viewed as an innocent move.

"There are widespread fear that the attempt by the Election Commission to implement the SIR, that requires long-term preparation and consultation, in a hasty manner is to sabotage democracy," he said.

He further added that it casts a shadow of suspicion over the Commission.

"The local body elections in Kerala are due to be held soon. The assembly elections will be held immediately after that. In this situation, it is ill-intentioned to conduct the SIR in a hurry," he said.

He pointed out that a comprehensive revision of the voter list was already conducted in Kerala in 2002, and it is 'unscientific' to base the current revision on data that old.

He also criticised the SIR requirement that individuals born after 1987 can vote only if they provide citizenship certificates of their father or mother, saying it undermines the country’s adult franchise.

Similarly, he noted that those born after 2003 are eligible to vote only if they submit their parents’ citizenship documents, which he described as a restrictive and problematic provision.

Expert studies in this regard showed that people from marginalised sections of society are excluded from the electoral rolls due to such provisions in the SIR, the resolution pointed out.

The vast majority of those excluded would be from minority communities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, and those belonging to financially backward families, the CM further said.

Vijayan, in the resolution, also wanted to maintain the voting rights of non-resident voters in the electoral rolls.

He also expressed concerns about the possible use of the SIR by those who try to revive the Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes citizenship based on religion.

It is a challenge to democracy, the chief minister further said.

The Assembly unanimously demands that the Election Commission refrain from such practices that violate the fundamental rights of the people. It also demands to conduct the revision of the voters' list in a transparent manner, the CM added.

After amendments suggested by some members, Speaker A N Shamseer announced that the House has unanimously passed the resolution.

(With PTI inputs)