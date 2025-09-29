'Boycott call just drama': Sanjay Raut shares Suryakumar Yadav's 'handshake' video with Mohsin Naqvi India won the Asia Cup for the ninth time on Sunday, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a high-intensity final match played in Dubai.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday criticised the Indian cricket team for creating a 'drama' by refusing to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after their win against Pakistan. Raut also shared a video showing India captain Suryakumar Yadav greeting, posing for a picture, and shaking hands with Naqvi before the Asia Cup.

Watch the video here

"At the start of the series, 15 days ago, he shook hands and clicked photos with Pakistan's minister. Now they are showing the country a drama of patriotism. If nationalism truly flowed in their blood, they should not have stepped onto the field against Pakistan," Raut posted in Hindi on X.

Later addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said, "I don't know about the BJP's fake patriots and devotees, but the actual patriots did not watch the match yesterday. You did not take the trophy from the PCB chief Naqvi, but I shared a video which shows the Indian captain shaking hands with them, having a tea and clicking pictures. Do you think the public is a fool?"

Further, he called the match between India and Pakistan an insult to the Indian Army and the people who died during the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Our question is, why are you playing with Pakistan? You should not insult the soldiers who martyred and the people who died in Pahalgam. You did not take the trophy, did not shake hands with their captain, but then why did you play the match? If you played, then stop this drama," he said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also accused the team of indulging in propaganda. Sharing the same video of Yadav with Naqvi, he wrote, "At the start of the series, he shook hands and clicked photos with Pakistan's minister. But once there was opposition to the match in India, players were given a new script to run propaganda at home."

PM Modi hails India's victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian cricket team's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, linking it with Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," said PM Modi in a late-night post on X (previously Twitter).

India on Sunday defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the 2025 Asia Cup title. This is Men in Blue's ninth Asia Cup title.

Also, this was the third time when India defeated Pakistan in this tournament. Previously, the two sides met on September 14, with India defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. Later, the Men in Blue faced their arch-rivals again on September 21, defeating them by six wickets.

Indian team refuses to take the trophy from Naqvi

However, after the match, drama unfolded as India refused to accept the winners' trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's interior minister and chairman of the country's cricket board. With the already ongoing fiasco over India not shaking hands with Pakistan and Suryakumar Yadav not appearing for the trophy shoot before the final, much fuel was added to the fire after Team India refused to receive the trophy from PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after the game.

The post-match presentation ceremony was delayed by 1.5 hours, with Mohsin Naqvi left stranded on the dais as the Men in Blue stood strong, refusing to take the trophy from his hands. The Indian team waited for the trophy to be handed over by a neutral executive, but were left surprised after Mohsin Naqvi fled from the ground with the trophy.

