PM Modi pens foreword to Giorgia Meloni's memoir, calls it her 'Mann ki Baat' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Meloni’s strength, commitment to public service, and her unwavering connection to her roots.

New Delhi:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has revealed her personal story in her new autobiography, I Am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles. What makes this even more special for Indian readers is the foreword written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi described Meloni’s autobiography as her “Mann Ki Baat.”

PM Modi praises Meloni’s leadership and conviction

In his introduction to the book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes Meloni's journey as one of courage, conviction, and dedication to public service. PM Modi writes that Meloni’s life is not just about politics or power but about a deep commitment to the people of Italy. "Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders. Prime Minister Meloni’s story is truly remarkable. It’s not just a personal journey; it’s a tale that resonates with enduring ideals that transcend cultures," PM Modi says in the foreword.

(Image Source : X)Meloni book

"She has always been pragmatic, committed to global good, and voiced Italy’s interests with remarkable clarity," he wrote. PM Modi connected Meloni's journey with the concept of Nari Shakti and drew a parallel between Meloni's leadership and the revered role of women in Indian culture."Prime Minister Meloni has remained rooted in her values and traditions while embracing the global stage with confidence. Her leadership embodies Nari Shakti a force that is not only powerful but also nurturing and compassionate," Prime Minister adds. Meloni’s autobiography tells the story of her rise from a modest neighborhood in Rome to becoming the Prime Minister of Italy.

"Her belief in defending one's cultural heritage while engaging with the world reflects values that resonate deeply with us in India," says PM Modi. "This autobiography highlights how her principles of purpose over partisan politics and compassion for her people can inspire leaders worldwide."

PM Modi also points out the deep cultural ties between India and Italy. Both nations share common values, including the defense of heritage, the importance of community, and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Modi believes these shared civilizational instincts are the foundation of the friendship between him and Meloni. "Our nations are joined by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni," PM Modi writes.

The viral bond between PM Modi and Meloni

The personal bond between Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni has become a viral sensation on social media. The hashtag #Melodi, coined by Meloni, has taken the internet by storm.