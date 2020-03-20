China extends help to India to fight coronavirus outbreak

As India gears up for a fight against COVID-19, China has offered to provide its assistance in countering the pandemic. Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India said in a tweet that China is ready to cooperate with India in fighting coronavirus.

"China stands ready to cooperate with India in fighting the Covid-19 and provide support and assistance within our capacity," Weidong tweeted.

He further added, "China held Video Conference on Prevention and Control of COVID—19 with the Eurasian and South Asia Region. Senior Indian officials and scientists from MOHFW and MEA discussed the efforts in combating the epidemic with the Chinese counterparts."

The mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has killed over 10,000 people worldwide, originated in the wet markets of Wuhan and has infected over 80,000 people in China.

In recent days, however, China seems to have figured out a way to contain the virus. The number of active COVID-19 cases in India sit at little over 6,000 which is far lesser than several other countries around the world where the virus is yet to reach its peak.

Global confirmed cases of coronavirus currently stand at 250,000 while the death toll stands above 10,000.

