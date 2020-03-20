Coronavirus worldwide cases surge past 250,000; unprecedented large-scale lockdowns in place

The confirmed cases of coronavirus have surpassed the 250,000 mark despite the world resorting to desperate measures to contain the pandemic that has resulted in over 10,000 deaths. China, where the originally began, has seen a significant dip in the number of active cases in the last week while the rest of the world is yet to reach the peak of the outbreak.

Europe has emerged as the new epicenter of the disease. Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK have all seen a large number of confirmed cases in the last few weeks. With over 100,000 infected with its territory, the European Union has now shut its borders and put massive travel restrictions on people. Life in major cities like Milan, Berlin, Munich, London, Paris and Madrid has come to a halt with local authorities banning most of the public gatherings.

Across the Atlantic, the USA has experienced a surge in the number of cases as well. The US has seen over 500 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall total to 14,366. President Donald Trump has been actively addressing the public on the developments relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and the steps the US is taking to counter the problem.

In India, things are looking far better. With 206 confirmed cases thus far, India is in the second stage of the virus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and asked people to remain indoors between 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Prime Minister also asked the people above the age of 60-65 to remain indoors for the next few weeks keeping in mind that they are the most vulnerable lot.