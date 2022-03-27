China's Shanghai to start phased Covid lockdown from tomorrow, as fresh cases hit record high

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man and a child wearing face masks to help protect from the coronavirus leave after getting the coronavirus test at a site setup outside the Drum Tower, in Beijing, China

As fresh Covid-19 cases hit a record high in China's financial hub of Shanghai, the city has decided to start a phased lockdown from tomorrow, reported news agency AFP.

On Friday, the fresh coronavirus infections in the city had jumped more than 60% in a single day, topping 1,600, even as among escalated restrictions.

The country has counted more than 56,000 cases since March 1, according to national health officials.

The “zero-COVID” strategy relies on lockdowns and mass testing, with close contacts often being quarantined at home or in a central government facility. The strategy focuses on eradicating community transmission of the virus as quickly as possible, sometimes by locking down entire cities.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the toll of the stringent measures, saying China should seek “maximum effect” with “minimum cost” in controlling the virus. Since then, officials have emphasized that they will ensure their approach and restrictions are targeted.

