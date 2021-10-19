Soon, parents in China to be held accountable, punished for bad behaviour of children

Follow us on Image Source : AP China proposes law to punish parents for children's 'bad behaviour'

Soon, parents in China will be held accountable for the bad behaviour of their children. The parliament in China is expected to consider a draft of the Family Education Promotion Law this week, in the same direction. According to a statement by Joshua Rhett Miller, writing in New York Post, the law will hold parents responsible and liable to punishment for their misbehaving kids. The law will also force parents to teach youngsters to "love the party, nation, people and socialism."

A draft version of the proposed law, which will be debated by the National People's Congress during its standing committee session, also encourages parents to set aside time for kids to rest up and exercise.

"There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission for the NPC.

They're also expected to instill a sense to "respect the elderly and care for the young" in the children, a report with the New York Post stated.

China's Ministry of Education has recently chimed in on how many hours children should play video games, banning minors in August from online games during school days and capping weekend play at just three hours.

China's state-controlled media denounced online gaming at the time as "spiritual opium" that threatened an entire generation, said Miller.

Meanwhile, the education ministry had also urged young Chinese men to be less "feminine" in December while promoting sports like soccer instead of "blind" worship of internet celebrities, the report stated.

