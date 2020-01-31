Image Source : AP China to bring back infected Wuhan residents from across the globe via charter flights

In an unprecedented move, the Chinese authorities have said that they would send out charter flights to bring back Coronavirus infected Wuhan residents from across the globe.

The authorities, in a statement, said, "Given the fact that residents of Hubei province, especially residents of Wuhan, have recently faced real difficulties abroad, the Chinese government has decided to send Charter flights as soon as possible and deliver them directly to Wuhan."

Chinese aviation ministry has already given its nod to the domestic carriers to organise a series of charter flights to bring back all those who got infected in the Hubei province, which is considered to be the epicentre of the disease.

The authorities have already quarantined the Hubei province and the people are already cut off from the rest of the country.

As of Friday morning, 213 people have died in China because of the mysterious new strain of Coronavirus. A total of around 10,000 cases have been reported from across the world including one from Kerala, India.