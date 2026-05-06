China asks Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz 'as soon as possible' as Beijing faces energy strain

Beijing:

China on Wednesday asked Iran to quickly reopen the Strait of Hormuz, describing the restoration of normal maritime movement as a pressing concern for the global community. During talks in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that the world was expecting quick action to stabilise the key waterway. In a significant message to Tehran, Wang praised Iran for its stance on not developing nuclear weapons. His remarks come at a time when Washington has been pushing Iran to surrender enriched uranium stockpiles and commit to a 20-year halt to nuclear weapon development. Wang said China respected Iran's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy.

Araghchi, visiting Beijing for the first time since the US-Iran war broke out in late February, briefed Wang on the ongoing negotiations with Washington. He emphasised that reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained a key priority, and reiterated Tehran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty while continuing diplomatic engagement to reach a lasting settlement.

China warns against fresh hostilities in West Asia

Wang maintained that securing a comprehensive ceasefire was urgent and added that renewed conflict would be highly undesirable. He also said regional nations must take charge of their own future and encouraged broader Gulf dialogue, including between Iran and neighbouring states, to shape a new regional framework balancing development and security.

Separately, the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers held a phone conversation to discuss the regional crisis. Both sides agreed that constructive diplomacy and cooperation were essential to prevent tensions from reigniting.

US pressures Iran

Araghchi’s visit came days after the US announced that its large-scale military campaign against Iran had concluded. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Operation Epic Fury had achieved its objectives. Rubio also said he expected China to convey Washington’s concerns to Araghchi, adding that Iran’s actions in the Strait were isolating the country.

China faces energy strain

Rubio argued that China was suffering more than the US from the ongoing blockade, as its massive export-driven economy depends heavily on uninterrupted shipping routes through Hormuz. With both Washington and Beijing wanting the conflict to end before President Donald Trump's upcoming China visit, Beijing is believed to be encouraging Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington.

Beijing is also said to be supporting Pakistan's mediation efforts between the US and Iran. China, a major energy partner of Iran and the largest importer of its crude oil, has been consistently critical of Washington's blockade of Iranian ports, which has increased pressure on China's energy supplies.

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