Canada issues bizarre travel advisory for its citizens: 'Don't travel states bordering Pakistan'

Canada travel advisory: Days after India issued an advisory for Indian students and nationals in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government issued a rather bizarre travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India. The advisory warns people about travelling to states like Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan which share borders with Pakistan due to presence of 'landmines'.

"Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan," news agency ANI quoted the advisory, as stating.

It also asked the citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the "threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country."

Apart from this, the statement uploaded on Canadian government website mentions that 'non-essential' travel to Assam and Manipur should be avoided 'due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency.'

India had on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a statement.

