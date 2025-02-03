Canada to impose 25 per cent tariffs on these products from the United States | List

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Canada to impose 25 per cent tariffs on these products

Canada is going to impose 25 per cent tariff on US-produced alcohol, household appliances, tools, firearms, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, clothing, and more. Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc on Sunday released a full list of products that will be covered by the country's retaliatory tariffs on US goods.



Canada's tariff on US comes a day after President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10 per cent levy on goods from China.

Canada tariff on US

In retaliation, Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau, on Saturday night, announced in a news conference that the country would retaliate against US tariffs by placing 25 per cent tariffs “against USD 155 billion worth of American goods.” He further encouraged Canadians to buy more Canadian goods and says Trump's moves will only cause pain across North America.

Notably, Canada is the largest export market for 36 states and Mexico is the largest trading partner of the US.

List of products on which tariff is imposed

As per the list shared by Canada's Finance Minister, a few products to face 25 per cent tariff s are as under:

Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen.

Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls.

Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter.

Yogurt- Containing chocolate, spices, coffee or coffee extracts, plants, parts of plants, cereals or bakers' wares, provided that any added substance is not used for the purpose of replacing, in whole or in part, any milk constituent, and the product retains the essential character of yogurt, put up for retail sale

Tomatoes, fresh or chilled.

Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled.

Tea, whether or not flavoured.

Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form.

Natural honey.

Coffee, not roasted: Not decaffeinated

Seeds of cumin: Crushed or ground

Sparkling wine of an alcoholic strength by volume not exceeding 22.9% vol

Other wine; grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol: In containers holding 2 litres or less

Please note that these are just a few products picked from a long list shared by the Canada government.