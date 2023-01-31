After Australia, now heritage temple in Canada's Brampton vandalised; India condemns act

Follow us on Image Source : @KARMAAAINSTANT/TWITTER The temple, which is a symbol of Indian heritage, has been left vandalised with hate-filled messages directed towards India.

In a shocking incident, a prominent Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton became the latest target of hate crime after anti-India graffiti was found on its walls.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto did not waste any time condemning this act of vandalism at Gauri Shankar Mandir. Condemning the act, Consulate General said the defacing of the temple has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

The temple, which is a symbol of Indian heritage, has been left vandalised with hate-filled messages directed towards India. The Canadian authorities are currently investigating the incident.

The defacing of the Hindu temple in Brampton is not an isolated incident, with at least three similar acts of vandalism recorded in Canada since last July.

Last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry has issued a strongly worded statement, saying there has been a “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada.

New Delhi had urged the Canadian government to properly investigate the incidents.

Statistics Canada, the country's national statistical office, has reported a 72 percent increase in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race in Canada between 2019 and 2021.

This has led to increased fears among minority communities, particularly the Indian community, which is the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada, accounting for almost four percent of the population.

Indian officials have repeatedly raised the issue of attacks on the Indian community by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

ALSO READ | Canada: Sikh man charged for wife's murder in British Columbia

ALSO READ | Sikh woman shot dead in Canada's Ontario province

Latest World News