Calling 'Bibi' Netanyahu a 'warrior of holy land', Trump demands junking Israeli PM's corruption trial Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has called for the cancellation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, praising his leadership during the recent conflict with Iran.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump denounced the legal proceedings as a "witch-hunt" and described Netanyahu as Israel's "great war time prime minister."

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran," Trump wrote. "Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land. Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel.'

Trump claimed the conflict resulted in the “complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful nuclear weapons anywhere in the world.” Despite this, he criticised the legal system for pressing forward with what he called a politically motivated case against Netanyahu.

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero,” Trump stated. “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF ‘JUSTICE’ CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!”

What is the corruption trial against Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s trial, which began in May 2020, has faced repeated delays—first due to fighting in Gaza, and more recently due to the conflict in Lebanon.

In one of the cases, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting gifts worth over $260,000, including luxury items such as cigars, jewellery and champagne, from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

Two additional cases allege that Netanyahu sought to secure more favourable media coverage by negotiating with executives at prominent Israeli news outlets. Netanyahu has consistently denied all charges.