Breaking: Shootout at Halloween party in California; 4 dead, several injured

Shootout at Halloween party in California

At least four people have been killed in a shooting on Halloween night in Orinda, California. Several others were reported to be injured in the shootout. Videos from the scene showed multiple patients being taken into ambulances, and police talking to those who suffered injuries in the California shooting. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced the casualties in a tweet on Friday. It is working with the police department in Orinda, California where the shooting took place. However, more details on California shootout are awaited.

Several reports suggest that the shootout took place at a Halloween party hosted at an Airbnb rental in Orinda, which is about 17 miles from downtown San Francisco. Witnesses at the scene told NBC that the Halloween party had been attended by many college students. A person who called the police claimed hearing gunshots but thought the sound could also be of firecrackers. She said dozens of people were running outside the house. A second person who called said they saw a person with a gun.

Orinda Police Department chief David Cook said he did not have any additional information beyond the number of victims and the incident was under investigation.

