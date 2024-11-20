VIDEO: 20 thrill-seekers stuck mid-air for hours on California amusement park ride

Follow us on Image Source : AP Riders rescued after being stuck mid-air at California amusement park

California: Technical problems on an amusement ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California kept more than 20 riders stuck in the air for part of Monday afternoon. The thrill seekers were aboard the Sol Spin ride at the park when an undisclosed technical problem caused the ride to stop during its cycle.

Aerial footage from local station KABC showed riders strapped into their seats for a significant amount of time as park employees responded to the problem.

Later, workers at the park slowly lowered the riders to the platform, where they were able to exit the ride. At least two thrill-seekers were hospitalised but were later discharged.

An official from the Orange County Fire Authority was dispatched to the Buena Park theme park, but the fire department said the incident was being handled by theme park staff, WKRN.com reported.

"Sol Spin is a high-speed spinning ride that rotates the riders in three directions simultaneously. Riders on the freely rotating, floorless gondolas gain a real sense of being airborne while suspended and flipping above the ground," the ride’s information page reads on the Knott’s Berry Farm website.

