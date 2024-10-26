Follow us on Image Source : @SANAM_DANCES97 Girl dances with US man on Bhojpuri song near India Gate, VIDEO goes viral

Indian music and dance are the best ingredients of entertainment. They can make everyone joyous, be it the Indian or people from across the globe. But what happens when this music drives you to dance in public? In such a case, the dance can draw an objectionable gaze. However, a recent incident made rounds on social media and people are enjoying it because an Indian girl is dancing to a Bhojpuri song with a foreigner.

The viral video recorded near the India Gate has garnered widespread social media attention. The video was shared on Instagram by the dancing girl named Sanam. She often collaborates with foreigners to create dancing videos. In the concerned viral video, she is seen dancing with a US man to a Bhojpuri song sung by Shivani Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

The energetic dance with moves synchronised to the beats went viral soon after the video was uploaded. The video has so been watched over 5 million times and has garnered more than 1.46 lakh likes. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user commented, "See, the people of Bihar are getting even foreigners to dance to their tunes." Another user commented, “It looks like the girl is playfully mocking the foreigner- he has no idea how to dance.”