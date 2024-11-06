Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
US: Business jet crashes into vehicle outside suburban Phoenix airport, five killed | VIDEO

The Honda HA-420 light business jet crashed into a vehicle parked outside Phoenix airport, claiming five lives. The fire brigade team doused the fire soon after the crash.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Phoenix Updated on: November 06, 2024 15:42 IST
Snapshot from viral video of the accident site
Image Source : X Snapshot from viral video of the accident site

At least five people were killed after a small jet crashed into a vehicle near Phoenix airport. The police officials said the aircraft crashed after taking off from a suburban Phoenix airport on Tuesday. 

They stated that the plane crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.

Honda HA-420 light business jet struck vehicle

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement, saying "The Honda HA-420 light business jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4.40 pm"

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said five people were aboard the plane but didn't specify whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. No further information was released.

(With AP inputs) 

