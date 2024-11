Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Donald Trump

Donald Trump is set to become the next President of the United States as he defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in a close contest. With this win, Trump has become the second US President to win a non-consecutive White House election.

The first US President to do so was Grover Cleveland, who won his first presidency in 1885 and held the office till 1889. After a gap of 4 years, he again won the election to the White House in 1893 and served till 1897.