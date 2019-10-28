Monday, October 28, 2019
     
Brexit deadline extended, January 31 is the new date

The UK and especially UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson probably got a little respite as European Union on Monday, agreed to extend Brexit deadline to January 21, 2020

New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2019 16:06 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE)

UK PM Boris Johnson

Donald Tusk, the Europen Council President, said on Twitter,"the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension (...). The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

(With AP inputs, more to follow)

