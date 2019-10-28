Brexit deadline extended, January 31 is the new date

Image Source : AP (FILE) UK PM Boris Johnson

The UK and especially UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson probably got a little respite as European Union on Monday, agreed to extend Brexit deadline to January 21, 2020

Donald Tusk, the Europen Council President, said on Twitter,"the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension (...). The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

(With AP inputs, more to follow)

Also Read | European Union Parliamentary Panel to visit Kashmir tomorrow