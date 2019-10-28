European Union Parliamentary Panel to visit Kashmir tomorrow

A 28-member delegation of European Union Parliamentarians will visit Kashmir on October 29.

The delegation will assess the situation in Kashmir for two days after the abrogation of Article 370.

The delegation of European Union MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday.

They will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu later in the day.

"If 28 European Parliament members are allowed to take stock of situation in Kashmir, wonder why the same courtesy can’t be extended to American senators. Won’t be surprised if GOIs indulging in normalcy acrobatics again & orchestrating ‘normalcy’ certificates," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Twitter account is being handled by Itija Mufti.

