Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2020 8:45 IST
Breaking News October 31

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 45 million, including 1,193,214 fatalities. As many as 33,238,054 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary

    Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to her grandmother & former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 36th death anniversary

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi witnesses 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade

    Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses  'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi at 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade

    Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Tributes paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

    Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

  • Oct 31, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi air quality 'very poor' today

    Delhi: Air Quality Index is in 'very poor' category near IGI Airport, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data

  • Oct 31, 2020 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal logs highest one-day recovery of 4,015 COVID patients

    West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,015 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,25,888, the health department said in a bulletin.

  • Oct 31, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation from November 1

    A major Gurjar organisation on Friday said it will begin an agitation over reservation for the community from November 1. Ahead of the agitation, mobile internet services were suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur. Additional police forces have been put on alert to deal with any law and order situation, a senior police official said.

  • Oct 31, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nagaland reports 210 more COVID recoveries, 51 fresh cases

    Nagaland on Friday reported the recovery of 210 more COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 7,229, while 51 fresh cases pushed the tally to 8,945, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

