TN allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from Nov. Details inside

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown but schools, colleges, multiplexes to reopen

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced to extend coronavirus lockdown in the state till November 30 with additional relaxations. The Palaniswami government allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos, and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.

Meanwhile, suburban train services, as per the Central government's decision, are also allowed to resume.

Using up to 50 percent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos, and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

(With PTI inputs)

