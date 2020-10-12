Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines of This Hour

Monday, October 12, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2020 6:44 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 37 million, including more than 1,081,246 fatalities. More than 28,342,318 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

  • Oct 12, 2020 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Hathras gangrape victim's family leaves for Lucknow

    Family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim leave for Lucknow. They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in the day.

    SDM Anjali Gangwar told media, "I am going with them. Proper security arrangements have been made. District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) is also accompanying us."

  • Oct 12, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases nears 38 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Priya Jaiswal (@priyajais), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.

    Here's a quick overview:

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 37 million, including more than 1,077,458 fatalities. More than 28,111,951 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA- 7,991,999
    India-  7,119,300
    Brazil-  5,094,979
    Russia-  1,298,718
    Colombia-  911,316

