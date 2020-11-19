Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Thursday, November 19, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2020 6:34 IST
  • Nov 19, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MP: 20 staff members of Indore's jewellery shop tested positive for COVID-19

    Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer.

  • Nov 19, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrot

  • Nov 19, 2020 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    20 staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore test positive for COVID-19

    Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything: Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer

  • Nov 19, 2020 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 today through video conferencing.

    The Tech Summit is scheduled from 19th to 21st November

