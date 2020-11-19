Delhi govt orders 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for coronavirus patients

Image Source : PTI File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Medical Director of LNJP, Dr Suresh Kumar during the foundation stone laying function for a 1500-bedded medical block at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

Amid sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of coronavirus patients. This will increase 260 ICU beds in private hospitals for covid treatment, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shared the information on Twitter. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government is working on war-footing level to improve the corona situation in the capital.

As Delhi reels under the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is working on a "war-footing" to expand the number of ICU beds in various hospitals. Interacting with reporters after visiting DDU Hospital, he said the doctors have agreed to expand the ICU beds count at the facility from existing 50 to 100.

"I had a meeting with the doctors and medical superintendent of the DDU Hospital. Currently, 50 beds are earmarked in ICU for COVID patients, which they have agreed to double soon." he said. The chief minister said his government is working on a "war-footing to expand the number of ICU beds in hospitals".

ALSO READ | Amid Covid concerns, Kejriwal says working on war-footing to expand ICU beds in hospitals

Delhi govt has ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their total ICU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This will increase 260 ICU beds in pvt hospitals for covid treatment. pic.twitter.com/zWJNtBhRAy — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) November 19, 2020

The number of available Intensive Care Unit beds equipped with ventilators have begun to shrink fast at several hospitals here and at about 60 facilities, such ICU beds are totally occupied, according to official data.

The rise in coronavirus cases has happened at a time when approaching winter and severely deteriorating air quality in the city has worsened complications in people with respiratory illnesses.

The online Corona dashboard of the Delhi government showed that at around 12:30 PM on Thursday, out of 1,362 COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators at various facilities here, only 131 were vacant. Kejriwal on Wednesday had visited the GTB Hospital in east Delhi accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Latest India News