Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2020 9:17 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 34.8 million, including more than 1,033,000 fatalities. More than 25,889,990 patients are reported to have recovered. 

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work.

Live updates :Breaking News, October 3

  • Oct 03, 2020 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Manali for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Manali for the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, the longest highway tunnel in the world built at an altitude of 3000 meters

  • Oct 03, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Self-defence tips and techniques for women

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals self-defence tips and techniques for women | WATCH NOW

  • Oct 03, 2020 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US' Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility

    US' Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft, named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility. It is carrying cargo & supplies to International Space Station.

  • Oct 03, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Air Quality updates from Delhi

    Air Quality Index (AQI) at 206 in Rohini and at 230 in Jahangirpuri; both in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

  • Oct 03, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 34.8 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 34.8 million, including more than 1,033,000 fatalities. More than 25,0889,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,406,146
    • India 6,223,519
    • Brazil 4,780,317
    • Russia 1,167,805
    • Colombia 824,042

