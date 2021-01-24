Sunday, January 24, 2021
     
  Breaking News January 24 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Breaking News January 24 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2021 8:50 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 99 million, including 2,130,293 fatalities. As many as 71,366,968 patients are reported to have recovered.

Live updates :Breaking News January 24

  • Jan 24, 2021 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

    Delhi's overall air quality in the 'very poor' category today, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). 

  • Jan 24, 2021 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US: Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits South Shetland Islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits South Shetland Islands, said United States Geological Survey.

  • Jan 24, 2021 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    NCB conducts raid in Juhu in Chinku Pathan's drug cartel

    A team of Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting a raid in Juhu area, in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug cartel.

