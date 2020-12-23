Wednesday, December 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News December 23 LIVE
Live now

Breaking News December 23 LIVE

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2020 7:41 IST
Breaking News December 23
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 23

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 78 million, including 1,722,845 fatalities. As many as 55,111,938 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News December 23

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 23, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: Markets in Mumbai decked up ahead of #Christmas

  • Dec 23, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bihar: Preparations underway at vaccine storage centre in Patna's Nalanda Medical College

  • Dec 23, 2020 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi AQI in severe category, to deteriorate in coming days

    The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has plunged into the severe category with a count of 404 in the early hours of Wednesday. Noida is even worse with the PM 10 count at 582 and PM 2.5 count of 511, much higher than Delhi.

    The PM 10 count is at 435 in the severe category and is only expected to deteriorate in the coming days of the week. It will cross the 500-mark during the day and worsen in the following couple of days, going up to the 522-mark.

    The PM 2.5 count is also in the very poor category at 247 and will worsen to cross the 300-mark in the coming days.

US Election News

Top News

Latest News