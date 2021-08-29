BREAKING: 2 dead in explosion near Kabul airport, say reports; rocket attack suspected

Sunday, August 29, 2021
     
KABUL BLAST BREAKING: A loud explosion has occurred near the Kabul airport. Earlier on Saturday, United States president Joe Biden had warned that a new terror attack was likely at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in less than two days, as he put the timeframe for the predicted attack to "the next 24 to 36 hours".

New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2021 19:00 IST
BREAKING: Blast near Kabul airport amid US warnings; rocket attack suspected

KABUL BLAST BREAKING: At least two people were killed while three others were injured after a rocket hit a residential building in Kabul on Sunday, according to media reports. The blast took place in Khawaja Bughra area. Photos and videos on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from the site at around 1.30pm UK time, while panic could be heard among people present there. 

Earlier on Saturday, United States president Joe Biden had warned that a new terror attack was likely at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in less than two days, as he put the timeframe for the predicted attack to "the next 24 to 36 hours". The State Department also urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a "specific, credible threat". 

The U.S. State Department had also urged all US citizens to leave the area near the airport because of a "specific, credible threat". “The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden had said on Saturday.

Biden had also wowed to keep up retaliatory strikes against the terrorists responsible for Thursday's suicide bombing at the airport that killed 13 US service members and at least 170 Afghans. A local branch of the Islamic State group - Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) - claimed the attack.

