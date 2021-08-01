UK PM Boris Johnson, wife expecting their second child around Christmas

Follow us on Image Source : AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie walk on the boardwalk

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, are expecting their second child in December, said Carrie on Saturday adding that she felt blessed but a bit nervous.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves," Carrie Johnson wrote on the latter's Instagram account on Saturday (local time).

They also mentioned that the baby is due by this Christmas and that she had a miscarriage earlier in the year.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,'' she said.

While Boris Johnson added: "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some small way sharing this might help others too," CNN reported.

The prime minister married his third wife in a secret ceremony this May.

