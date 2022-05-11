Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
  4. Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says 'experiencing mild symptoms'

Bill Gates said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and that he was isolating himself until he is again healthy.  

Abhinav Ranjan Written by: Abhinav Ranjan
Seattle (US) Published on: May 11, 2022 9:04 IST
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates 

Bill Gates has tested positive for Covid-19. The Microsoft co-founder on Tuesday said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and that he was isolating himself until he is again healthy.

"I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again," he tweeted.

The billionaire philanthropist tweeted in another tweet, said, "I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care."

The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion.

Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation in October said it will spend $120 million to boost access to generic versions of drugmaker Merck's antiviral COVID-19 pill for lower-income countries.

 

