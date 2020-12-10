Thursday, December 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Bill Gates conferred with Life-time Achievement Award at TiE Global Summit 2020

Bill Gates conferred with Life-time Achievement Award at TiE Global Summit 2020

Microsoft-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solve some of the toughest challenges the world is facing. Gates was conferred with the Life-time Achievement Award at the TiE Global Summit2020held virtually.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2020 22:23 IST
Life-time Achievement Award, Bill Gates
Image Source : AP

Life-time Achievement Award to Bill Gates.

Microsoft-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solve some of the toughest challenges the world is facing. Gates was conferred with the Life-time Achievement Award at the TiE Global Summit 2020 held virtually.

"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award from TiE. I always believe innovation is the key to solving the worlds toughest challenges whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster or just raising human productivity, he said in a recorded message.

Innovators cannot make on their own and need partners and supporters to help them make sure their best ideas make it from the lab to the marketplace, he added.

ALSO READElon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s second-richest man. Here's his net worth

 

Along with the Life-time Achievement Award, TiE has announced various awards under various categories as part of its global summit.

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News