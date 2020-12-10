Bill Gates conferred with Life-time Achievement Award at TiE Global Summit 2020

Image Source : AP Life-time Achievement Award to Bill Gates.

Microsoft-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solve some of the toughest challenges the world is facing. Gates was conferred with the Life-time Achievement Award at the TiE Global Summit 2020 held virtually.

"It is an honour to receive this prestigious award from TiE. I always believe innovation is the key to solving the worlds toughest challenges whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster or just raising human productivity, he said in a recorded message.

Innovators cannot make on their own and need partners and supporters to help them make sure their best ideas make it from the lab to the marketplace, he added.

Along with the Life-time Achievement Award, TiE has announced various awards under various categories as part of its global summit.

