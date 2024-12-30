Biden pledges USD 2.5 billion military aid for Ukraine as Trump set to take office | Kyiv's response

Follow us on Image Source : AP Biden said his administration aims to quickly spend all the money available with it to assist Kyiv.

Before leaving office next month, US President Joe Biden has announced nearly USD 2.5 billion of military aid to Ukraine. On Monday, Biden announced the aid, as his administration aims to quickly spend all the money available with it to assist Kyiv in fighting off Russia before Donald Trump assumes the presidency.

The latest package includes USD 1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority. It allows the military to the the remaining stock and get the weapons to the battlefield quicky. The package also encompasses USD 1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages, which would be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI.

Here's what Biden said

Biden said that all longer-term USAI funds were spent, while he also pledged that all remaining drawdown money would be spent before he leaves office.

“I've directed my administration to continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” Biden said in a statement.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war over the remainder of my time in office.”

Zelenskyy's response

In response to US' assistance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in post on X said that the support comes at a critical moment when 'Russia intensifies its assaults, even resorting to involving North Korean soldiers and continuing to receive weapons from North Korea and Iran'.

He added, "Russia and its evil axis accomplices speak the language of war crimes and intimidation. Together with the U.S. and other partners who share our values, we must respond with strength, dignity and an unshakable commitment to freedom."

The new aid comes as Russia has launched a barrage of attacks against Ukraine's power facilities in recent days, although Ukraine has said it intercepted a significant number of the missiles and drones.

