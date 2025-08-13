BAPS Hindu temple in US vandalised with anti-India slogans, suspicion on Khalistani elements The vandalism incident at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple reportedly took place on August 11 in Greenwood, Indiana.

New Delhi:

In yet another concerning incident targeting the Hindu community in the US, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood city of Indiana was vandalised with anti-India graffiti, with the suspicion now lying on pro-Khalistan elements in the country. The incident comes in a series of targets attacks on Hindu temple by extremists in the US.

A video shared on X by the Hindu American Foundation showed the temple premises defaced with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India. The Indian Consulate in Chicago called the incident "reprehensible" and demanded strict strict action against the perpetrators.

"For the 4th time in less than a year, a Hindu Mandir (temple) has been desecrated, this time the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN. Vandalising temples with anti-India graffiti is a tactic often used by pro-Khalistan separatist activists—and a stark reminder of how slurring American Hindus as “Hindutva” fuels hate like this.

It’s time elected officials move beyond empty condemnations and ensure perpetrators are held accountable," it said on a post.

Indian Consulate denounces targeting of Hindu temple

The Consulate General of India in Chicago condemned the vandalism of the temple and stated that it has raised the matter with the authorities, requesting swift action.

"Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today, Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including Hon’ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there," the Consulate said in a post on X.

Previous vandalism incidents at Hindu temples

In March this year, an iconic Hindu temple in Southern California was vandalised with graffiti containing anti-Hindu and anti-Indian government messages.

The incident drew strong condemnation from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, which demanded action against the perpetrators.

“We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest possible terms. We urge local law enforcement authorities to take strict action against those responsible and to ensure adequate security for places of worship,” ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.