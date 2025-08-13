Sikh man, 70, slips into coma after brutal assault in Los Angeles, one arrested The incident occurred last Monday while Harpal Singh was out for a walk. The confrontation took place in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles:

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has arrested a man in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Sikh outside a gurdwara in North Hollywood. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that the suspect, a homeless man, attacked 70-year-old Harpal Singh near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA.

Police tracked down the suspect, 44-year-old Bo Richard Vitagliano, using surveillance camera footage, according to a CBS News report. He was later spotted with his bicycle on Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street and identified from images captured on security cameras.

What happened

The incident occurred last Monday while Harpal Singh was out for a walk. The confrontation took place in the area of Lankershim Boulevard and Saticoy Street. Police say it began with an argument between Singh and Vitagliano. Witnesses reported hearing a loud commotion and then seeing the two men swinging metal objects at each other. Both were struck during the altercation. The suspect allegedly continued to assault Singh after he had fallen to the ground, stopping only when bystanders shouted at him. He then fled on a bicycle.

Suspect’s criminal background

According to LAPD, Vitagliano is unhoused and has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for assault with a deadly weapon, narcotics offences, and possession of multiple weapons.

Haerpal Singh slips into coma

Harpal Singh remains in critical condition, suffering internal bleeding in the brain. He has undergone three surgeries in the past week to treat broken facial bones and brain haemorrhaging.

Police have stated that the attack is not being investigated as a hate crime.