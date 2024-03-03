BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi records staggering 65,000 visitors on first Sunday of public opening | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BAPS Hindu temple, Abu Dhabi

The recently inaugurated BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi opened its doors on the first Sunday of its public opening and witnessed a staggering 65,000 visitors. Visitors came in busloads and carloads with over 40,000 in the morning and 25,000 during the evening. The faithful grouped in batches of 2,000, and patiently queued.

Sumant Rai, a devotee from Abu Dhabi, said, “Never have I seen such amazing order in the midst of thousands of people. I was worried I would have to wait for hours and not be able to do darshan peacefully, but we had amazing darshan and were extremely satisfied. Hats off to all the BAPS volunteers and mandir staff.”

Pravina Shah from London gave her experience of her first visit to the BAPS Hindu Mandir and said, “I have a disability and the care given by the staff despite thousands of visitors was remarkable. I could see the crowds of people being ushered peacefully from one zone to the next.”

Balchandra from Kerala commented, “I thought I would be lost in the sea of people, but I was so surprised with how well the visit was managed. I was able to peacefully enjoy darshan, can’t wait until my next visit.”

Many devotees who visited the temple were also in awe of the mandir’s intricate architecture. The vibrant colours of clothing worn by visitors created a sea of hues, adding to the festive atmosphere. Eagerly anticipating their visit, people travelled from far and wide, having expectations surpassed by the joy and serenity they experienced.

Neha and Pankaj who have lived in Dubai for 40 years said, “We have been awaiting this moment, and the Mandir has exceeded all our expectations. It's a true marvel. We feel blessed as now we have a place to come and offer our prayers and feel the spirituality!”

Piyush from Portland, USA, “The opening of this Mandir is a testament to the UAE's commitment to diversity and inclusion. It's a beautiful representation of unity among different communities.”

Louis from Mexico stated, “The architecture and intricate details in the stones are amazing. I really appreciate getting to see the cultural heritage of India. People, come join!”

Sadhu Bramhaviharidas, reflecting on the historic significance of the opening Sunday for the public, stated, “We are deeply grateful to the leaders of the UAE, and the local authorities for the new bus services and their all round support in making this day a reality. I would also like to thank the pilgrims who were so patient and so understanding during their visit. This Mandir will serve as a beacon of spirituality and a symbol of harmony, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs.”

Moreover, the UAE government's dedication to accessibility and inclusivity was further highlighted by the introduction of a new bus route (203) from Abu Dhabi to the Mandir, facilitating weekend visits and emphasising the country's commitment to fostering cultural diversity and inclusivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple amid devotional chants and in the presence of spiritual leaders of the Swaminarayan sect.

