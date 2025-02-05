Bangladeshi protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic residence in Dhanmondi: Report

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Violent protest in Bangladesh.

A violent mob stormed the historic residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Dhanmondi 32 on Wednesday evening, As per a report by Dhaka Tribune, the destructive rampage left the property severely damaged. The attack followed an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which sparked outrage among protesters who had earlier declared plans to hold a bulldozer march in retaliation.

Initially, the demonstrators had threatened to demolish the house at 9 pm (local time) but arrived an hour earlier and forcefully broke open the gate and charged inside, the report added. Upon gaining entry, the protesters vandalised the premises while chanting slogans against Sheikh Hasina. Declaring the house a symbol of "authoritarianism and fascism," they vowed to eliminate any trace of what they termed "Mujibism." Some protesters even called for Sheikh Hasina’s execution.

As tensions escalated, rioters climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to smash portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage various sections of the house. The violent attack left the historic property in ruins, with shattered frames, broken furniture, and defaced walls bearing testimony to the destruction, as per Dhaka Tribune.

Attack on Dhanmondi 32 residence

It should be noted here that this is not the first time the Dhanmondi 32 residence has come under attack. On August 5 last year following the collapse of the Awami League, a furious mob had previously targeted the house, setting parts of it on fire and causing extensive damage. The latest assault on this landmark property outlines the growing unrest and deep political divisions in Bangladesh. Authorities are yet to confirm the extent of the damage or any immediate security measures in response to the attack.

