Bangladesh 'hopes' to get Interpol's Red Notice against Sheikh Hasina, others wanted by ICT

Sheikh Hasina extradition news: Bangladesh's top police official, Baharul Alam, said that he hoped Interpol would soon issue a notice against the persons wanted by the ICT, including former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile, the interim government in Bangladesh has revoked the passports of Hasina and 96 others over their alleged involvement in 'enforced disappearances' and the 'July killings.'.

Bangladesh officially wanted Hasina’s extradition, as it wanted her to stand trial on charges of mass killings during the Anti-Discrimination Student’s Movement dubbed the July-August uprising.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, which was formed in the wake of Bangladesh's war of liberation to try the hardened collaborators of atrocities of Pakistani troops, has so far issued two arrest warrants ordering authorities to arrest Hasina and ensure her court appearance by February 12.

Currently, the interim government in Bangladesh has been trying to bring back Hasina and others from India under the extradition treaty.

Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday said, "We are trying to bring back those who are under trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the ICT."

His remarks came as he was replying to a question on steps taken by the government to arrest over 100 accused against whom the ICT has issued arrest warrants.

Last year, Bangladesh sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina. "We're arresting those who are staying in the country. The main person (Hasina) is not in the country. How we would arrest them who are abroad?" he said, adding that legal efforts are going on to bring them back.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Wednesday acquitted all 47 people, who were convicted in a case filed over an attack on a train carrying Hasina, the then-leader of the opposition, in Ishwardi on September 23, 1994, according to a report. A bench of Justices Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam and Md Hamidur Rahman pronounced the judgment after hearing the convicts' death references and jail appeals.

Terming the lower court judgment inhuman, the High Court ordered the immediate release of the acquitted people. The lower court had sentenced nine people to death, 25 people to life imprisonment and 13 others to 10 years in jail.

