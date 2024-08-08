Bangladesh unrest: 'Respect democratic principles,' says US ahead of interim govt formation

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB US State Department Spokesperson David Miller

Ahead of the swearing-in of the new interim government in Bangladesh, the United States on Wednesday assuaded confidence that the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus will significantly work to bring back forth long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh that has been marred with a series of deadly protests recently.

"We think the interim government will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh," US State Department Spokesperson David Miller asserted on a question over political stability in the South Asian nation while also adding that the new interim government should respect democratic principles.

"To create stability, strengthen the institution, and organize a free, fair, and inclusive election, we expect the interim government to make decisions in a manner that upholds democratic principles," Miller stated during his daily press conference.

He further mentioned that the US stands ready to work with Bangladesh. "We understand Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead Bangladesh's interim government. We stand ready to work with the interim government as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman earlier announced that an interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, is set to be sworn in on Thursday (August 8). Speaking at a press conference, General Waker confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 8:00 pm (local time), The Daily Star reported. The Army Chief also revealed that the advisory council of the interim government may consist of 15 members, although the final details are still being finalized. He further noted that the situation across the country is improving significantly, which is a positive sign for the stabilization of the nation.

Yunus welcomes the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s regime

Moreover, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the massive protests has earlier said that 84-year-old Yunus had welcomed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s regime, describing the development as the “second liberation" of the country. Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign through the Grameen Bank, a model replicated across continents.



