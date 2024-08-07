Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Bangladesh interim govt led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in tomorrow: Army Chief

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the interim government, a day after Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Dhaka Updated on: August 07, 2024 18:54 IST
Bangladesh interim govt led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in tomorrow
Image Source : AP Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, is set to be sworn in on Thursday (August 8). Speaking at a press conference, General Waker confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 8:00 pm (local time), The Daily Star reported.

The Army Chief also revealed that the advisory council of the interim government may consist of 15 members, although the final details are still being finalised. He further noted that the situation across the country is improving significantly, which is a positive sign for the stabilisation of the nation.

More details to be added. 

 

 

