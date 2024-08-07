Fact Check: Is viral picture of Sheikh Hasina crying from India after Bangladesh unrest? Know truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of a viral photo of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

India TV Fact Check: A viral photo claims to show Sheikh Hasina crying after arriving in India following her resignation as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fleeing the country amidst massive protests that have claimed over 400 lives since mid-July. However, India TV's fact check revealed that this claim is entirely false.

What is going viral?

Recently, massive protests and violence erupted in Bangladesh, leading to Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister and her relocation to India. Now, a picture of Hasina is circulating on social media, claiming to show her crying in India. A Facebook user named John Chekwas Diary shared this picture and wrote, "Just in: Army takes power in Bangladesh after violent protests. 1st picture of Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina after she reaches India after the Coup by Bangladesh Army. She was seen crying in this pic. Let's repeat this in Nigeria. Chase Bola Tinubu, out of Also Rock..."

In this picture, she was seen crying. Similarly, a user named The Need of the Hour! on X has also shared the picture with a similar claim.

Image Source : INDIA TVFact check of a viral photo of former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

India TV investigated

Sheikh Hasina has left Bangladesh and relocated to India. However, she has been taken to an undisclosed location under tight security and has not been seen in public. This raised our suspicions about the viral picture.

To verify the claim, we conducted a Google Open Search using this image of Sheikh Hasina. We discovered a BBC news article published on July 26, 2024, featuring the same picture. Upon reading the article, it became clear that the picture was actually taken when Sheikh Hasina visited a metro station destroyed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh. Therefore, it is evident that the old picture of Sheikh Hasina is being falsely shared as if it was taken in India.

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Original picture of Sheikh Hasina

What came out in the Fact Check?

A fact check conducted by India TV has confirmed that the viral picture purportedly showing Sheikh Hasina crying, claimed to be from India, is actually from Bangladesh. It's important for people to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such viral posts before sharing them.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is govt planning to make toll tax-free for locals? | Know truth behind viral claim

Also Read: Fact Check: No, viral video of lightning striking a volcano is not from Himachal Pradesh | Know truth here