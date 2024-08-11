Bangladesh Unrest: Muhammad Yunus calls attack on minorities 'heinous', urges protesters to protect all

Follow us on Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus further urged the people of Bangladesh to emulate the way student activist Abu Sayed stood valiantly during the anti-government demonstrations.

Amid ongoing unrest in the country, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus called the attacks on the minority communities 'heinous' and urged the protesting students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm. He reached out to the agitating and urged them not to let their efforts be sabotaged by those seeking to undermine their progress, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. "There are many standing by to make your efforts futile. Don’t fail this time," he said while addressing the students at the Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur city.

He also unequivocally condemned the attacks on minority communities in the country, calling the acts "heinous". During his address, he urged the students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

“Are they not the people of this country? You have been able to save the country; can't you save some families? You must say — no one can harm them. They are my brothers; we fought together, and we will stay together,” he asserted, underscoring the need for national unity.

He also stressed the importance of youth leadership and said, "This Bangladesh, is now in your hands. nYou have the power to take it wherever you want. This isn't a matter of research — it's a power within you.”

Yunus further urged the people of Bangladesh to emulate the way student activist Abu Sayed stood valiantly during the anti-government demonstrations that led to the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The urge from the interim leader comes as members of the minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations -- Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad -- in the country.

In the wake of these developments, thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

