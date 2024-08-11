Bangladeshi man trying to flee to Thailand on fake Indian passport held at Lucknow airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport arrested a Bangladeshi man, who was posing as an Indian and trying to flee to Thailand on a fake passport. The man was a passenger of light (FD-147) going from Lucknow to Bangkok (Thailand) and was arrested on Friday after he was questioned by an immigration officer, based on suspicion, the officials said.

Immigration officer Rakesh Kumar Yadav said, "On Friday, the passengers of the flight (FD-147) going from Lucknow to Bangkok (Thailand) were being cleared at Terminal-3. Then a passenger Ashish Rai gave his passport and Aadhar card." He further said that the suspicion arose during the examination of the documents, which eventually revealed that the man was a Bangladeshi national. He said, "The address of Rathtala of Singur police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal was recorded on the document. But when the documents were examined, suspicion arose. When the passenger was questioned, it was found that he is Shimul Barua of Shilghata, Chopachhari, Satkania, Chattogram, Bangladesh."

He was subsequently, booked at Sarojini Nagar Police Station on Saturday and taken into custody for further questioning. Station in-charge Shailendra Giri said that Barua had changed his name and address by managing forged documents on the West Bengal address. Using these documents, he got a fake passport and an Aadhaar card. Meanwhile, the officials also recovered a Bangladeshi passport from Barua's possession.

Notably, the incident comes amid the widespread unrest in Bangladesh. The student protests against the quota system and subsequent violence have claimed over 500 lives so far. The protesters first demanded an end to a controversial quota that provided 30 per cent reservation in jobs to the descendants of 1971 war veterans and then the resignation of former PM Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in the wake of violence. The wrath of violence was also faced by minorities, including Hindus, who protested in the streets of Dhaka on August 9 and 10. The student protests again engulfed on August 10, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh. The situation remains evolving in the South Asian country.

(With PTI Inputs)

