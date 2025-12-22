Bangladesh to shrink diplomatic presence in India amid strained ties? Here's what Dhaka said Notably, protests were held outside Bangladesh mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh amid unrest over the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh may consider trimming the diplomatic presence in India citing “security concerns” at its mission in New Delhi. This came after the Bangladesh media reported that demonstrations were held outside its mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, where protestors attempted to create a security situation.

M Touhid Hossain, the interim government’s foreign affairs adviser, stated that Dhaka continues to rely on India to implement proper security measures, but may consider “scaling back its presence” if the situation worsens.

India, however, rejected the “misleading propaganda” of Bangladeshi media that a security situation could have emerged near Dhaka’s mission in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that around 20 to 25 young people assembled outside the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday, voicing their protest over the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh amid unrest over the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The demonstrators also demanded measures to ensure the safety of all minority communities in Bangladesh.

MEA rejects Dhaka’s “misleading propaganda”

The MEA categorically rejected Bangladeshi media’s claims, asserting that there was "no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time".

The foreign ministry said the protestors were dispersed by the police soon and videos in this regard were available.

“We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi on December 20 and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes.Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensuring the safety of foreign missions and posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he added.

Bangladesh rejects India’s response

Bangladesh, however, rejected India’s remark over the issue, questioning how the protesters were allowed to come so close to the installation in a secured enclave.

“Regarding the Indian press note, we completely reject it, entirely reject it. The issue has been presented as if it were very simple, whereas in reality it is not,” state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Hossain as saying.

Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Security heightened at Indian mission sites in Sylhet after youth leader's death

Also Read: Bangladesh remains on edge after Osman Hadi's burial, supporters give Yunus govt 24-hour ultimatum