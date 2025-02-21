Bangladesh should not normalise terrorism: MEA quotes Jaishankar as it attacks Pakistan over SAARC Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that EAM Jaishankar conveyed to Bangladesh "to not normalise terrorism" when he met the interim government's Foreign Affairs Advisor in Muscat.

India's stern message to Bangladesh: In the weekly media presser on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to Bangladesh that Dhaka "should not normalise terrorism" when he met interim government's Foreign Affairs Advisor, Touhid Hossain, at the sidelines of a multilateral conference in Muscat. Jaiswal also confirmed that India and Bangladesh discussed SAARC when EAM Jaishankar met Touhid Hossain.

The MEA spokesperson added that SAARC was brought up by the Bangladesh side as he took a veiled attack on Pakistan, underscoring, "Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymying SAARC."