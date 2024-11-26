Bangladesh reacts to MEA's concerns over arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das: 'Contrary to the spirit of friendship'

Follow us on Image Source : X Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das and Bangladesh Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh government on Monday reacted harshly to India's statement in which MEA expressed concern for the safety of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested by the Bangladeshi police. Das was also a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which recently expelled him. Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, expressing disappointment over India's reaction to the arrest of Das.

The statement comes hours after Indian MEA noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Das in Bangladesh, and urged authorities there to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

"Attention of the government of Bangladesh has been drawn to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India to the media today (26 November 2024) on a matter concerning internal affairs of Bangladesh," the statement read.

Arrest of Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters: Bangladesh

It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Das has been arrested on specific charges, it added.

The government of Bangladesh maintains that such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries, it read, adding, the statement also does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths and the commitment and the efforts of the government and the people in this regard.

It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike, Bangladesh MEA said.

Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance, it added.

Ensure safety of minorities: India on arrest of Hindu leader

India on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Indian MEA said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

There are "several documented cases" of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples, the MEA flagged.

Bangladeshi court denies bail to Das arrested for 'sedition'

Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi court today denied bail to the prominent Hindu leader, arrested on sedition charges, and sent him to prison, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while travelling to Chattogram. He was then brought to Chattogram.

Officials said Das was escorted to the court amid tight security as a number of his supporters, including lawyers, chanted slogans protesting his arrest.

