Drones spotted flying over bases in eastern England, says US Air Force in UK, probe on after incursions

The US Air Force in the United Kingdom on Tuesday said a small number of drones were spotted flying over bases in eastern England. The development comes just days after drones were spotted near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to one another in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the US Air Force. US Air Forces Europe said they were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases.

However, the Air Force hasn’t identified who is believed to be behind the incursions. Unspecified mitigation measures are underway. Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the US Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe.

