Bangladesh Protests LIVE: 'No need of curfew or emergency, will find solution by tonight', says Army Chief

On reports of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina leaving official residence in Dhaka, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh says, "This pressure and the demonstrations were mounting. The government there was under pressure. The Army which is a powerful institution in that country must have stepped in some way, if it is true that she has resigned, and told her that things are bad...It is a major event in Bangladesh, and we will see a new kind of government there. We can look forward at a period of instability which is bad for the country. It is also not good for the region. India will be watching what is going to happen."