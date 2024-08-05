Bangladesh Protests LIVE: 'No need of curfew or emergency, will find solution by tonight', says Army Chief

Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday, August 4. The local media reported that Hasina was forced to quit as Prime Minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. The Bangladesh Army chief has addressed the nation following Hasina's resignation.