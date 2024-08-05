Monday, August 05, 2024
     
Bangladesh Protests LIVE: 'No need of curfew or emergency, will find solution by tonight', says Army Chief

Protesters forced open the gates of Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the Prime Minister's residence around 3 pm today. Thousands of people joined the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement's "March to Dhaka" programme at the Mirpur 10 roundabout and moved towards Farmgate.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Dhaka Updated on: August 05, 2024 16:27 IST
Bangladesh protests LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country, amid massive protests against her government that has killed more than 106 people since Sunday, August 4. The local media reported that Hasina was forced to quit as Prime Minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971. The Bangladesh Army chief has addressed the nation following  Hasina's resignation.

  • Aug 05, 2024 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sheikh Hasina arrives in India after resigning as PM, will move to London, say sources

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who tendered her resignation on Monday (August 5) following massive violent protests, landed in India and is enroute to New Delhi, sources said, adding that she will move to London next. 

    Read full story here.

  • Aug 05, 2024 4:24 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi to be heightened: Sources

    Security at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi is set to be heightened amid ongoing tensions. At present, a few police officers from the local station have gone inside the premises for discussions, as per sources 

  • Aug 05, 2024 4:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Angry protesters vandalise Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's statue in Dhaka

    In a disturbing display of unrest, protesters in Bangladesh have vandalised a statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the nation's founding leader, as per Reuters. The incident took place amid growing political tensions in the country, with anger and frustration spilling over into acts of defiance against symbols of the government.

  • Aug 05, 2024 4:06 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    At least 11,000 people arrested so far amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh

    At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew. Over the weekend, protesters called for a “non-cooperation” effort, urging people not to pay taxes or utility bills and not to show up for work on Sunday, a working day in Bangladesh. Offices, banks and factories opened, but commuters in Dhaka and other cities faced challenges getting to their jobs.

  • Aug 05, 2024 4:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh's statement

    On reports of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina leaving official residence in Dhaka, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh says, "This pressure and the demonstrations were mounting. The government there was under pressure. The Army which is a powerful institution in that country must have stepped in some way, if it is true that she has resigned, and told her that things are bad...It is a major event in Bangladesh, and we will see a new kind of government there. We can look forward at a period of instability which is bad for the country. It is also not good for the region. India will be watching what is going to happen."

  • Aug 05, 2024 3:59 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bangladesh protests: Army chief to seek president’s guidance on forming interim govt

    Shortly after local media showed the embattled leader boarding a military helicopter with her sister, Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president’s guidance on forming interim government. He promised that the military would stand down, and to launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government, and asked citizens for time to restore peace. “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing," the army chief added. 

  • Aug 05, 2024 3:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    No need of curfew or any emergency in country, will find solution to crisis by tonight: Army Chief

    In the midst of an escalating political crisis in Bangladesh, the Chief of Army Staff Waker-uz-Zaman has reassured the public that there will be no imposition of curfew or declaration of a state of emergency. Speaking on the situation, the Army Chief emphasised the military's commitment to maintaining stability and order without resorting to extreme measures. "No need of curfew or any emergency in country, will find a solution to crisis by tonight," he added. 

     

  • Aug 05, 2024 3:31 PM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Sheikh Hasina reaches Agartala after leaving Bangladesh: Sources

    As per the latest reports from Bangladesh local media Sheikh Hasina has landed in Agartala in India. Hasina's military chopper, took off from her Bangabhaban the official residence of the Bangladesh president with her at 2:30 (local time) today, as per reports. 

     

