DC vs MI weather report: How will weather in Delhi fare for IPL 2026 game 8?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The clash will see Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 4. It is worth noting that the clash will be the second game for the two sides in the season, and they will hope to get off to a good start.

Notably, both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians registered victories in their first game and currently occupy fourth and fifth place in the points table, respectively. With one of the best squads in the season, it could be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians fare in the clash, but with a win in the last game, Delhi Capitals will aim to keep their winning run alive.

Ahead of the game, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in the clash and whether a full game can be expected.

Delhi weather report:

The weather is expected to be humid in Delhi for their clash against Mumbai. The temperatures are expected to stay around 33 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain, and a little moisture on the pitch in the early stages of the clash can be expected.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

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